Seagate Technology PLC Q1 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - Seagate Technology PLC (STX) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $526 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $223 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Seagate Technology PLC reported adjusted earnings of $544 million or $2.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.1% to $3.12 billion from $2.31 billion last year.

Seagate Technology PLC earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $544 Mln. vs. $242 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.35 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.12 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.50 Full year revenue guidance: $2.95 - $3.25 Bln

