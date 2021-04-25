Seagate Technology plc Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.0% to hit US$2.7b. Seagate Technology also reported a statutory profit of US$1.39, which was an impressive 23% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:STX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

After the latest results, the 23 analysts covering Seagate Technology are now predicting revenues of US$11.1b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a decent 9.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 45% to US$5.80. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$11.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.36 in 2022. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 10% to US$83.00, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Seagate Technology analyst has a price target of US$100.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$42.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Seagate Technology is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 7.5% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.0% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.4% per year. Not only are Seagate Technology's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Seagate Technology's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Seagate Technology going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Seagate Technology , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

