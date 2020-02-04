Seagate Technology Issues Q3 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Seagate Technology plc (STX) said, for its third quarter, the company projects: non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.35, plus or minus 7%; and revenue of $2.7 billion, plus or minus 7%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.27 on revenue of $2.59 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second-quarter, non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.35 compared to $1.51, prior year. Non-GAAP revenue declined to $2.70 billion from $2.72 billion, last year. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share, which will be payable on April 8, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.