Seagate Technology Holdings (WBAG:STXH) Price Target Increased by 51.76% to 383.79

The average one-year price target for Seagate Technology Holdings (WBAG:STXH) has been revised to € 383,79 / share. This is an increase of 51.76% from the prior estimate of € 252,90 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 276,88 to a high of € 447,27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 211.01% from the latest reported closing price of € 123,40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagate Technology Holdings. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STXH is 0.24%, an increase of 19.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.61% to 247,135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Capital holds 17,541K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,082K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STXH by 45.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,933K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,690K shares , representing a decrease of 34.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STXH by 11.71% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,067K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,286K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STXH by 76.02% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,590K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,605K shares , representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STXH by 54.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,820K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,702K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STXH by 54.25% over the last quarter.

