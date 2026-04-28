Seagate Technology Holdings (WBAG:STXH) Price Target Increased by 10.21% to 470.83

The average one-year price target for Seagate Technology Holdings (WBAG:STXH) has been revised to € 470,83 / share. This is an increase of 10.21% from the prior estimate of € 427,20 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 328,45 to a high of € 716,18 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.52% from the latest reported closing price of € 488,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagate Technology Holdings. This is an decrease of 359 owner(s) or 20.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STXH is 0.30%, an increase of 1.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.78% to 188,627K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Capital holds 17,181K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,541K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STXH by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,998K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,933K shares , representing a decrease of 99.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STXH by 38.60% over the last quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main holds 5,416K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing an increase of 81.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STXH by 633.95% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 5,155K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,183K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STXH by 20.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,897K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,662K shares , representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STXH by 18.64% over the last quarter.

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