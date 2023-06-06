Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.06, changing hands as low as $58.57 per share. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STX's low point in its 52 week range is $47.47 per share, with $85.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.59. The STX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

