Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) Price Target Increased by 47.21% to 454.99

February 04, 2026 — 01:24 am EST

The average one-year price target for Seagate Technology Holdings (NasdaqGS:STX) has been revised to $454.99 / share. This is an increase of 47.21% from the prior estimate of $309.07 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $328.25 to a high of $530.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.37% from the latest reported closing price of $444.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,687 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagate Technology Holdings. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STX is 0.30%, an increase of 3.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 230,215K shares. STX / Seagate Technology Holdings plc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of STX is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Capital holds 17,541K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,082K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 45.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,933K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,690K shares , representing a decrease of 34.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 11.71% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,067K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,286K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 76.02% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,590K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,605K shares , representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STX by 54.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,820K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,702K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 54.25% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

