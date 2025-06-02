Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) Opinions on Strong Q3 Earnings Report

Recent discussions on X about Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) have been buzzing with interest following the company's strong Q3 earnings report. Many users are highlighting the significant year-over-year growth in sales and net income, as well as the company's decision to raise its equity buyback authorization by $5 billion, which has sparked conversations about potential shareholder value. The chatter reflects a growing curiosity about whether this momentum will sustain amidst rising demand for data storage solutions.

Additionally, posts on X have pointed to technical patterns and analyst predictions, with some noting a potential price target increase to $130, suggesting a notable upside from recent levels. There’s a palpable excitement around the stock’s rapid rise over the past few months, with some users marveling at its climb from multi-year lows to near all-time highs. These discussions underscore a keen focus on how broader trends in AI and data growth could further propel the company’s trajectory.

Seagate Technology Holdings Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

Seagate Technology Holdings Insider Trading Activity

Seagate Technology Holdings insiders have traded $STX stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM D MOSLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $7,363,361 .

. GIANLUCA ROMANO (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 51,834 shares for an estimated $6,087,785 .

. BAN SENG TEH (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 4,201 shares for an estimated $483,115

YOLANDA LEE CONYERS sold 750 shares for an estimated $76,365

JOHN CHRISTOPHER MORRIS (SVP & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 216 shares for an estimated $21,296.

Seagate Technology Holdings Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 365 institutional investors add shares of Seagate Technology Holdings stock to their portfolio, and 470 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Seagate Technology Holdings Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Positive" rating on 05/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

Seagate Technology Holdings Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $STX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $130.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $140.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Matt Bryson from Wedbush set a target price of $140.0 on 04/30/2025

