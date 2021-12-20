Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2021

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased STX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.48% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $104.51, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STX was $104.51, representing a -10.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $116.93 and a 80.07% increase over the 52 week low of $58.04.

STX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and NetApp, Inc. (NTAP). STX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.86. Zacks Investment Research reports STX's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 54.93%, compared to an industry average of 12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STX as a top-10 holding:

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (HLGE)

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYT with an increase of 5.82% over the last 100 days. WLDR has the highest percent weighting of STX at 1.79%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.