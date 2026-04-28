Markets
STX

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc Reveals Advance In Q3 Profit

April 28, 2026 — 05:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $748 million, or $3.27 per share. This compares with $340 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Seagate Technology Holdings plc reported adjusted earnings of $934 million or $4.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 44.1% to $3.112 billion from $2.160 billion last year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $748 Mln. vs. $340 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.27 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $3.112 Bln vs. $2.160 Bln last year.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $3.45 billion, plus or minus $100 million, and adjusted EPS of $5.00, plus or minus $0.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.