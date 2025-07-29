Markets
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

July 29, 2025 — 04:46 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $488 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $513 million, or $2.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Seagate Technology Holdings plc reported adjusted earnings of $556 million or $2.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.5% to $2.444 billion from $1.887 billion last year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $488 Mln. vs. $513 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.24 vs. $2.39 last year. -Revenue: $2.444 Bln vs. $1.887 Bln last year.

RTTNews
