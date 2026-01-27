Markets
STX

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc Q2 Profit Climbs

January 27, 2026 — 04:45 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $593 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $336 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Seagate Technology Holdings plc reported adjusted earnings of $702 million or $3.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.5% to $2.825 billion from $2.325 billion last year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $593 Mln. vs. $336 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.60 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $2.825 Bln vs. $2.325 Bln last year.

For the third quarter of 2026, the company expects revenue of $2.90 billion, plus or minus $100 million, and adjusted EPS of $3.40, plus or minus $0.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.