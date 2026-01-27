Seagate Technology Holdings Plc Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $593 million, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $336 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Seagate Technology Holdings plc reported adjusted earnings of $702 million or $3.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.5% to $2.825 billion from $2.325 billion last year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $593 Mln. vs. $336 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.60 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $2.825 Bln vs. $2.325 Bln last year.

For the third quarter of 2026, the company expects revenue of $2.90 billion, plus or minus $100 million, and adjusted EPS of $3.40, plus or minus $0.20.

