Seagate Technology Holdings Plc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX):

Earnings: $305 million in Q1 vs. -$184 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.41 in Q1 vs. -$0.88 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Seagate Technology Holdings plc reported adjusted earnings of $337 million or $1.58 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.48 per share Revenue: $2.168 billion in Q1 vs. $1.454 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.65 - $2.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: 2.150 - 2.450 Bln

