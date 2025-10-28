Markets
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc Announces Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

October 28, 2025 — 05:28 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $549 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $305 million, or $1.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Seagate Technology Holdings plc reported adjusted earnings of $583 million or $2.61 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.3% to $2.629 billion from $2.168 billion last year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $549 Mln. vs. $305 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.43 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $2.629 Bln vs. $2.168 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.55-$2.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.60-$2.80 bln

