Seagate Technology Holdings Gains On Better Than Expected Q2 Results

January 26, 2023 — 11:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) shares are trading more than 9 percent on Thursday morning trade after announcing better-than-expected results for the second quarter.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $34 million or $01.6 per share, while analysts were expected $0.10 per share.

Further, the company provided third-quarter earnings guidance in a range of $0.05-$0.45 per share and revenue outlook in a range of $1.85-$2.15 billion.

Currently, shares are at $68.36, up 9.82 percent from the previous close of $62.25 on a volume of 4,614,274.

