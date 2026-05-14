Seagate Technology Holdings (BIT:1STX) Price Target Increased by 40.50% to 666.74

The average one-year price target for Seagate Technology Holdings (BIT:1STX) has been revised to €666.74 / share. This is an increase of 40.50% from the prior estimate of €474.55 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €316.27 to a high of €862.02 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.93% from the latest reported closing price of €694.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagate Technology Holdings. This is an decrease of 278 owner(s) or 16.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1STX is 0.31%, an increase of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.42% to 211,537K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Capital holds 17,181K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,541K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STX by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 14,156K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 11,095K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,659K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,998K shares , representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STX by 28.10% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,736K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,512K shares , representing an increase of 21.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STX by 52.00% over the last quarter.

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