Seagate Technology Holdings (BIT:1STX) Price Target Increased by 11.74% to 165.56

The average one-year price target for Seagate Technology Holdings (BIT:1STX) has been revised to €165.56 / share. This is an increase of 11.74% from the prior estimate of €148.17 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €70.39 to a high of €256.14 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.64% from the latest reported closing price of €189.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagate Technology Holdings. This is an increase of 171 owner(s) or 12.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1STX is 0.30%, an increase of 28.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.68% to 239,592K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,690K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,921K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STX by 50.30% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 18,082K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,315K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STX by 50.68% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,286K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,613K shares , representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STX by 50.61% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,293K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,551K shares , representing a decrease of 113.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STX by 26.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,820K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,702K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STX by 54.25% over the last quarter.

