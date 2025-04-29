SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY Earnings Results: $STX Reports Quarterly Earnings

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY ($STX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $1.90 per share, beating estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $2,160,000,000, beating estimates of $2,145,014,537 by $14,985,463.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $STX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM D MOSLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $9,353,979 .

. GIANLUCA ROMANO (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 68,954 shares for an estimated $6,994,033 .

. KIAN FATT CHONG (SVP, Global Operations) sold 9,182 shares for an estimated $968,701

YOLANDA LEE CONYERS sold 750 shares for an estimated $76,365

JOHN CHRISTOPHER MORRIS (SVP & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 216 shares for an estimated $21,296.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 413 institutional investors add shares of SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 350 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

