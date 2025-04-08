Seagate Technology Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $14.1 billion, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) provides a mass data storage infrastructure solution. The Singapore-based corporation offers principal products, which are enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

The data storage company is expected to release its fiscal Q3 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, Apr. 22. Ahead of this event, analysts project STX to report adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share, representing a substantial increase of 794.1% from $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The company boasts a strong track record of consistently surpassing Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarterly reports.

Active Investor:

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Seagate Technology to report adjusted EPS of $6.83, marking a notable increase of 889.9% from $0.69 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its earnings are anticipated to grow nearly 56.7% year-over-year to $10.70 in fiscal 2026.

STX stock has crumbled 23.7% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 2.7% dip and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 11.1% drop during the same time frame.

Seagate Technology’s stock surged 6.8% in the trading session after the release of its stellar Q2 2025 results on Jan. 21. The company reported earnings of $2.03 per share, which exceeded the consensus estimate by a notable margin, while its revenues of $2.3 billion also topped Street's expectations. For Q3 2025, the company anticipates its revenues to range between $1.95 billion to $2.25 billion and its earnings to range between $1.50 to $1.90 per share, while also advancing its technology roadmap to address the growing AI-driven demands of its customers.

Additionally, on Feb. 13, STX announced its plan to acquire Intevac, a provider of thin-film processing systems, sending the stock up 2.3%. The acquisition aims to bolster Seagate’s storage capabilities by integrating Intevac’s HDD-focused thin-film processing technology.

Analysts' consensus view on STX is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, 11 suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," four recommend a "Hold," and two suggest a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $118.23 represents a 72.2% premium to current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.