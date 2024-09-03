Seagate Tech Hldgs's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in STX usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for Seagate Tech Hldgs. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 37% being bullish and 12% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $420,775, and there was a single call, worth $32,344.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $102.0 for Seagate Tech Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagate Tech Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagate Tech Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $102.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagate Tech Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $95.00 $106.0K 89 289 STX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $7.8 $7.6 $7.7 $100.00 $93.1K 722 121 STX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.2 $6.1 $6.1 $100.00 $65.8K 726 109 STX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $5.4 $5.2 $5.3 $95.00 $42.4K 89 369 STX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $5.4 $5.2 $5.3 $95.00 $42.4K 89 369

About Seagate Tech Hldgs

Seagate is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Seagate Tech Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Seagate Tech Hldgs With a trading volume of 717,970, the price of STX is down by -0.07%, reaching $99.48. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now.

