Seagate Tech Hldgs Unusual Options Activity For July 01

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with STX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for Seagate Tech Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,163,980, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $664,810.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $165.0 for Seagate Tech Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagate Tech Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagate Tech Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagate Tech Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $35.3 $35.0 $35.0 $165.00 $175.0K 0 157 STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.8 $3.5 $3.7 $145.00 $137.6K 363 505 STX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $35.3 $35.0 $35.0 $165.00 $136.5K 0 107 STX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $38.0 $37.3 $37.4 $165.00 $127.1K 58 136 STX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $35.1 $34.6 $34.6 $160.00 $89.9K 20 50

About Seagate Tech Hldgs

Seagate is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Seagate Tech Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Seagate Tech Hldgs

With a volume of 3,960,244, the price of STX is down -0.39% at $143.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Seagate Tech Hldgs

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $145.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Seagate Tech Hldgs with a target price of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for STX

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

