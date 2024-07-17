Seagate Tech Hldgs Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Seagate Tech Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $483,670 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $326,903.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $130.0 for Seagate Tech Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagate Tech Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagate Tech Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagate Tech Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.2 $5.0 $5.2 $100.00 $301.6K 1 0 STX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $5.2 $5.0 $5.1 $100.00 $95.8K 1 0 STX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $5.2 $5.0 $5.1 $100.00 $86.1K 1 0 STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.3 $3.1 $3.1 $120.00 $67.9K 0 370 STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $120.00 $67.8K 0 738

About Seagate Tech Hldgs

Seagate is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Where Is Seagate Tech Hldgs Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,770,577, the price of STX is down by -3.5%, reaching $104.91. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Seagate Tech Hldgs

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $121.66666666666667.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Seagate Tech Hldgs with a target price of $120. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Neutral rating for Seagate Tech Hldgs, targeting a price of $120. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Seagate Tech Hldgs, targeting a price of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Seagate Tech Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.