Seagate (STX) Up 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Seagate (STX). Shares have added about 4.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Seagate due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Seagate Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected

Seagate reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 18 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.59 in the year-ago quarter.



Management expected non-GAAP earnings per share for the fiscal fourth quarter to be 20 cents per share (+/- 20 cents).



Non-GAAP revenues of $1.602 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%. The figure declined 39% on a year-over-year basis and fell 14% sequentially. Management projected revenues of $1.7 billion (+/- $150 million) for the quarter under review.



Seagate noted that bumpy economic recovery in China, cautious enterprise spending and continued inventory digestion by clients affected the top-line performance. The company expects these trends to persist through the first half of fiscal 2024. Seagate remains on track to ramp up volume of HAMR 30+ TB drives in early calendar-year 2024.

Exabyte Shipments in Detail

In the reported quarter, Seagate shipped 91.2 exabytes of HDD storage. This marked a decline of 41% on a year-over-year basis and 23% sequentially. Average mass capacity decreased 18% year over year and 22% sequentially to 6.4 TB.



The company shipped 75.2 exabytes for the mass-capacity storage market (including nearline, video and image applications and network-attached storage). This recorded a year-over-year and sequential plunge of 46% and 28%, respectively, in exabytes shipments. Average mass capacity per drive fell sequentially to 9.6 TB from 13 TB.



In the nearline market, it shipped 54.7 exabytes of HDD, down 54% year over year and 37% sequentially.



Seagate shipped 16 exabytes for the legacy market (which includes mission-critical notebooks, desktops, gaming consoles, digital video recorders or DVR and external consumer devices), down 1% year over year in exabyte shipments but up 9% sequentially. Average capacity improved sequentially by 10% to 2.5 TB.

Revenues by Product Group

Total revenues for HDD (86.5% of revenues) tumbled 43% year over year to $1.385 billion in the reported quarter. On a sequential basis, revenues were down 14%.



Non-HDD segment’s revenues (13.5%) including enterprise data solutions, cloud systems and solid-state drives were $218 million, unchanged on a year-over-year basis. However, this figure decreased 15% sequentially owing to lower enterprise systems volume.

Margin Details

Non-GAAP gross margin fell to 19.5% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 29.3%. Non-GAAP operating expenses were down 26% on a year-over-year basis to $258 million mostly due to cost cutting efforts and lower variable compensation.



Non-GAAP income from operations totaled $55 million, down from $422 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin dipped to 3.4% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 16.1%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $786 million compared with $766 million as of Apr 1, 2023.



As of Jun 30, 2023, long-term debt (including the current portion) was $5.451 billion compared with $5.958 billion as of Apr 1, 2023.



Cash flow from operations was $218 million compared with $228 million reported in the previous quarter. Free cash flow amounted to $168 million compared with $174 million in the previous quarter.



The company paid $145 million as dividends in the fiscal fourth quarter. It exited the quarter with 207 million shares outstanding.

Outlook

Management anticipates first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues to be $1.55 billion (+/- $150 million). Non-GAAP loss for the fiscal first quarter is expected to be 16 cents per share (+/- 20 cents).

