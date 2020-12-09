Seagate (STX) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

Seagate (STX) closed at $63.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronic storage maker had gained 16.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, STX is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.55 billion, down 5.38% from the prior-year quarter.

STX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $10.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.23% and -1.46%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for STX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. STX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that STX has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.33 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.2.

Investors should also note that STX has a PEG ratio of 11.01 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer- Storage Devices was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

