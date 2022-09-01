Seagate (STX) Slashes Q1 Outlook Amid Macroeconomic Weakness

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX slashed the outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 amid a deteriorating global macro-economic environment.

Seagate noted that since its lastearnings callin July 2022, several Asian countries are facing weaker-than-expected economic trends, leading to increased customer inventory corrections and exacerbated supply chain disruptions. Cautious spending patterns by customers, including global Enterprise, OEMs and certain domestic cloud clients, are likely to affect demand for mass capacity solutions in the near term.

To safeguard itself from the ongoing global economic disturbances, Seagate is focused on lowering production output, cutting costs and streamlining the current year’s capital investment plan.

The company now expects revenues to be $2.1 billion (+/- $100 million) against previous guidance of revenues of $2.5 billion (+/- $150 million).

Due to lower revenues, less favorable product mix and higher under-utilization charges are expected to result in a quarter-over-quarter margin decline. As a result, non-GAAP earnings per share are now expected to be “meaningfully below” the company’s previous guidance of at least $1.20 per share in the fiscal first quarter.

Despite the myriad economic woes, Seagate added that it expects to witness strong demand for its 20 terabyte products in the long haul. It remains on track for revenue and volume crossover with the 18-terabyte platform in the current quarter.

The company’s transition to higher capacity drives bodes well as it offsets lower business volumes and higher component costs. Continued momentum in demand for mass capacity storage as well as strengthening enterprise and video and image applications (VIA) markets augur well.

In the last reported quarter, Seagate delivered non-GAAP earnings of $1.59 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. The bottom line declined 21% from the year-ago quarter’s figure and 12% sequentially. Non-GAAP revenues of $2.628 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%. The figure declined 13% on a year-over-year basis and fell 6% sequentially.

At present, Seagate carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares have lost 25.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 62.6% in the past year.



