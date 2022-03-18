Seagate (STX) & ROVE to Work Together on Mass Storage Solutions

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc STX recently teamed up with ROVE to simplify complexities surrounding mass data storage solutions.

ROVE is a systems integrator and specializes in delivering agile technology solutions that offer simplified business infrastructure platform to drive operational efficiency for customers across enterprise, commercial and public sector domains.

The collaboration between ROVE and Seagate aims to simplify mass data management and storage. The companies will provide hardware and software tools along with the expertise to help business enterprises simplify acquisition, management and migration of the data.

Seagate’s Lyve Mobile data transfer service is designed to meet data capture, copy and archive requirements at reduced transfer time across the crucial data acquisition phase.

Apart from Lyve Mobile, Seagate also offers Lyve Cloud, which is the company’s storage-as-a-service platform (only S3-compatible). The platform is intended primarily to help business organizations manage exponential unstructured data growth.

The newly-developed solutions by ROVE and Seagate will help enterprises accelerate time to data. This will reduce the overall storage total cost of ownership or TCO and enable migration of mass data irrespective of the platform or destination environment (private, public or hybrid cloud).

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

Higher Demand for Mass Storage Solutions Bodes Well

The demand for Seagate’s mass storage capacity solutions is being driven by strong cloud data center demand and recovering enterprise market. The data center business is booming owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions and 5G network deployment.

In the last reported quarter, Seagate’s revenues from mass capacity storage soared 25% year over year and moved up 1% quarter over quarter to $2 billion.

To facilitate always-on mass capacity data storage and activation for enterprises to harness the flow of massive unstructured datasets, Seagate collaborated with industry-leading cloud ecosystem partners for its Lyve Cloud service to deliver hassle-free, efficient and well-integrated cloud storage services.

In 2021, Seagate teamed up with Equinix EQIX to expand the accessibility of the Lyve service. Lyve Cloud at Equinix offers storage at edge metro location, where the data is generated. This helps enterprises to “consume the scale and efficiency of object storage as a service” at the edge, noted Seagate.

Seagate recently rolled out Lyve Cloud for businesses of all sizes in Singapore. Seagate has been witnessing a strong uptake of the Lyve Cloud platform. Last year, Seagate inked a multi-year cloud storage deal with Zoom Video ZM. Per the agreement, Zoom Video will utilize Seagate’s Lyve Cloud to help its clients’ store meeting recordings.

However, supply-chain constraints, component shortages and logistics bottlenecks are a concern. Further, higher freight costs and stiff competition from Western Digital WDC in the disk drive market remain near-term headwinds.

In the last reported quarter, Western Digital delivered revenues of $4.8 billion, which increased 23% year over year. The performance was driven by higher demand from several end markets, particularly cloud customers.

