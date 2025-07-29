Seagate (STX) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Seagate (STX) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 134.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.41 billion, increasing 27.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Seagate metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Product Line- HDD- Legacy' should come in at $245.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Product Line- HDD- Mass Capacity' should arrive at $2.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +39.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Capacity Shipped - Mass Capacity' stands at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Analysts predict that the 'Capacity Shipped - Total' will reach N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Capacity Shipped - Legacy' of N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Seagate have returned +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, STX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

