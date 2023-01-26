Seagate (STX) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Down Y/Y

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 16 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents per share. The bottom line declined 93% from the year-ago quarter’s figure and 67% sequentially.



Management expected non-GAAP earnings per share for the fiscal second quarter to be 15 cents per share (+/- 20 cents).



Non-GAAP revenues of $1.887 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. The figure declined 39% on a year-over-year basis and fell 7% sequentially. Management had projected revenues of $1.85 billion (+/- 150 million) for the fiscal second quarter.



Economic slowdown related to COVID-19 in China along with work down for nearline HDD inventories among domestic cloud and global enterprise clients significantly affected mass-capacity demand. Prevailing global macroeconomic disruptions remains an overhang.

Management anticipates third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues to be $2 billion (+/- 150 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.97 billion.



Non-GAAP EPS for the fiscal third quarter is expected to be 25 cents per share (+/- 20 cents).



Following the announcement, shares were up 7.6% in the aftermarket trading on Jan 25. In the past year, shares of the company have lost 36.3% of their value compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 28.5%



Exabyte Shipments in Detail

During the reported quarter, Seagate shipped 112.5 exabytes of hard disk drive (HDD) storage. This marked a year-over-year decline of 31% and a decrease of 5% sequentially.



Average mass capacity increased 20% year over year to 7.3 TB but fell 3% sequentially.



The company shipped 96.7 exabytes for the mass-capacity storage market (including nearline, video and image applications, and network-attached storage). This marked a sequential decrease of 7% and a year-over-year decline of 29% in exabytes shipments. Average mass capacity per drive improved sequentially to 11.9 TB from 11.8 TB.



In the nearline market, the company shipped 79.7 exabytes of HDD, down 28% year over year and 6% sequentially.



The company shipped 15.8 exabytes for the legacy market (which includes mission-critical notebooks, desktops, gaming consoles, digital video recorders or DVR and external consumer devices), down 39% year over year in exabyte shipments. Average capacity improved sequentially to 2.2 TB from 2.1TB.

Revenues by Product Group

Total revenues for HDD (88.1% of revenues) declined 41% year over year to $1.663 billion in the reported quarter. On a sequential basis, revenues were down 6%.



Non-HDD segment’s revenues (11.9% of revenues), including enterprise data solutions, cloud systems and SSDs, were $224 million. This figure declined 24% on a year-over-year basis and 15% sequentially.

Margin Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 930 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 21.4%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were down 13% on a year-over-year basis to $294 million, owing to savings associated with the earlier announced restructuring plans. Seagate expects quarterly non-GAAP operating expenses to remain around $300 million level through the balance of the fiscal-year 2023.



Non-GAAP income from operations totaled $109 million, down from $621 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin fell to 5.8% compared with the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of 19.9%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Dec 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $770 million compared with $761 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



As of Dec 30, 2022, long-term debt (including the current portion) was $6.029 billion compared with $6.249 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.



Cash flow from operations was $251 million compared with $245 million reported in the previous quarter. Free cash flow in the reported quarter amounted to $172 million compared with $112 million in the previous quarter.



The company paid $145 million as dividend in the fiscal second quarter. STX has halted share buyback plan. The company exited the fiscal second quarter with 206 million shares outstanding.



Seagate announced a quarterly cash dividend of 70 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Apr 6, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Mar 22.

