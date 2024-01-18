Seagate (STX) Launches Mozaic 3+ Powered by HAMR Technology

Seagate Technology STX introduced the Mozaic 3+ hard drive platform, which features Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) technology. The new platform achieves unmatched areal densities, surpassing 3TB per platter with plans to reach 4TB+ and 5TB+ in the future, added Seagate.

The new platform powers the company’s Exos product family and offers industry-leading capacities of 30TB and beyond, with shipments of Exos 30TB+ products underway for hyperscale cloud customers.

The Mozaic 3+ will address common industry challenges by increasing areal density and allowing customers to store more data in the same space. The 30TB Mozaic 3+ significantly improves capacity and power consumption per terabyte as compared to the conventional 16TB.

Also, the new platform maintains material components similar to PMR hard drives while significantly boosting capacity, enabling data centers to cut acquisition and operational costs. Mozaic 3+ also aids in achieving sustainability goals by offering a 55% reduction in embodied carbon per terabyte compared to traditional 16TB drives, added Seagate.

The Mozaic 3+ platform introduces the latest innovations, including Superlattice Platinum-Alloy Media for enhanced stability and a Plasmonic Writer utilizing nanophotonic laser technology for precise data writing. Apart from this, it also features a Gen 7 Spintronic Reader with quantum technology for efficient data reading and a 12nm Integrated Controller for optimized orchestration.

The company plans to vertically integrate the nanophotonic laser into the plasmonic writer sub-system to ensure greater efficiency and scalability. Mozaic 3+ storage technology can be utilized in enterprise, edge, NAS, and video and imaging applications markets.

Seagate is the leading manufacturer of hard disk drives (HDDs) in the United States. The company’s HDD products are designed for mission-critical and nearline applications in enterprise servers and storage systems.

In November 2023, the company unveiled its latest high-performance block storage system, the Seagate Exos CORVAULT 4U106, boasting a substantial 2.5PB capacity. It utilizes the company’s high-capacity Exos hard drives with self-healing technology to provide an efficient petabyte storage solution for scale-out data center architecture.

Seagate currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 43.2% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 36.6% in the past year.



