Seagate (STX) Introduces Lyve Cloud Platform in Singapore

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX recently rolled out its edge-to-cloud mass storage platform, Lyve Cloud, for businesses of all sizes in Singapore.



Lyve Cloud platform, unveiled in February 2021, is Seagate’s storage-as-a-service platform (only S3-compatible) intended primarily to help business organizations manage exponential unstructured data growth. The storage-only cloud is famous for its simplicity, flexibility and cost-efficiency.

Promising Prospects for Lyve Cloud

Per Seagate’s Rethink Data report, enterprise data is forecast to increase at an annual growth rate of 42.2% over the next two years.However, enterprises battle to leverage their data efficiently and only 32% of available data is used by business enterprises while the remaining 68% goes waste.



In its quest to facilitate always-on mass capacity data storage and activation for enterprises to harness the flow of massive unstructured datasets, Seagate launched Lyve Cloud and tied upwith industry-leading cloud ecosystem partners to deliver hassle-free, efficient and well-integrated cloud storage services. With more than 50 companies in its network, including Zadara, Equinix and PacketFabric, Lyve Cloud aids businesses to utilize their cloud infrastructure fully.



For users, Lyve Cloud is cost-effective as the service involves lock-in, API charges and egress fees. This provides its clientele with a reduced total cost of ownership or “TCO” for storing massive datasets. Further, Lyve Cloud’s ISO27001 and SOC2 certifications fulfill the data security requirements of enterprises and provide always-on encryption for data.



The latest expansion to Singapore underscores Lyve Cloud’s commitment to helping enterprises in more countries efficiently capture the unstructured data explosion. Further, Seagate's Singapore Lyve Cloud launch augments its storage offerings in the Asia-Pacific region. PacketFabric will collaborate with Lyve Cloud to provide local cloud storage in Singapore. Coupled with that, the companies will provide customers with services needed to manage their expanding data and unlock its full potential, accelerating their digital transformation journey.

Improving Opportunities for Seagate

The demand for Seagate’s mass storage capacity solutions is being driven by robust cloud data center demand, recovery in the enterprise market and increasing investments in digital transformation by business enterprises. The data center business is booming owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions and 5G network deployment.

In the last reported quarter, the company reported non-GAAP revenues of $3.116 billion, improving 19% on a year-over-year basis but unchanged sequentially. Robust demand for its mass capacity storage solutions, especially nearline products from cloud data center customers, boosted the top line.



The company shipped 137.1 exabytes for the mass capacity storage market (including nearline and video and image applications as well as network-attached storage or NAS) in the last reported quarter. This marked sequential growth of 4% and year-over-year improvement of 41% in exabytes shipments.



However, supply-chain constraints, component shortages and logistics bottlenecks are concerns. Further, higher freight costs and stiff competition in the disk drive market remain near-term headwinds.



