Seagate says it sees potential for significant revenue growth in in FY25

Says seeing increasingly favorable business landscape. Says sees potential for significant revenue growth in in FY25. Says well-positioned to support further demand growth. Says seeing healthy industry supply dynamics. Says wants HAMR to be accretive to gross margin. Says confident that can happen in the near term. Comments taken from Q1 earnings conference call.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.