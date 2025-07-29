Seagate Reports Q4 Revenue Growth, Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Tuesday posted fourth-quarter results for 2025, with a decline in net income despite the rise in total revenue.

Net income declined to $488 million from $513 million, bringing earnings per share down to $2.24 from $2.39 year over year. On an adjusted basis, net income surged to $556 million, or $2.59 per share, compared to $222 million, or $1.05 per share, a year ago.

Revenue of $2.44 billion, up from $1.89 billion in the same period last year. Gross margin expanded to 37.4 percent from 31.8 percent, while operating margin rose to 23.2 percent compared to 16.6 percent in fourth quarter of 2024.

STX closed Tuesday's trading at $152.68 up $2.22 or 1.48 percent on the Nasdaq.

