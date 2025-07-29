Markets
STX

Seagate Reports Q4 Revenue Growth, Net Income Declines

July 29, 2025 — 06:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Tuesday posted fourth-quarter results for 2025, with a decline in net income despite the rise in total revenue.

Net income declined to $488 million from $513 million, bringing earnings per share down to $2.24 from $2.39 year over year. On an adjusted basis, net income surged to $556 million, or $2.59 per share, compared to $222 million, or $1.05 per share, a year ago.

Revenue of $2.44 billion, up from $1.89 billion in the same period last year. Gross margin expanded to 37.4 percent from 31.8 percent, while operating margin rose to 23.2 percent compared to 16.6 percent in fourth quarter of 2024.

STX closed Tuesday's trading at $152.68 up $2.22 or 1.48 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.