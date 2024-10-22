Seagate raises quarterly dividend to 72c per share from 70c

The dividend is payable on January 6, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on STX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.