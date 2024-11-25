Seagate put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Seagate (STX) with 4,545 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are 11/29 weekly 101 puts and 11/29 weekly 102 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.10, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on January 23rd.

