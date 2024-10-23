News & Insights

Seagate price target raised to $130 from $125 at Citi

October 23, 2024 — 06:21 am EDT

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Seagate (STX) to $130 from $125 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Seagate delivered results above expectations driven by improving demand for higher capacity drives as well as favorable pricing, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says management expects demand strength to sustain, underpinned by cloud and enterprise demand improvement.

