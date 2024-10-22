News & Insights

Stocks

Seagate price target raised to $130 from $125 at BofA

October 22, 2024 — 09:06 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Seagate (STX) to $130 from $125 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q1 earnings beat. The firm is positive on the secular demand trends from Cloud, revenue and margin recovery from trough levels, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BofA adds that Seagate’s gross margins will continue to benefit from better sales mix and higher pricing.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.