News & Insights

Markets
STX

Seagate Plans To Offer Up To $1 Bln Of Senior Notes

May 23, 2023 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Seagate HDD Cayman, a subsidiary of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), said that it plans to offer up to a combined $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 and senior notes due 2031 in a private placement.

The company noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to redeem in full its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2024 promptly following the offering, to repay $450.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the term loans outstanding under its credit agreement and for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of other outstanding indebtedness, capital expenditures and other investments in the business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.