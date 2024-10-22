Seagate options imply 6.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Seagate (STX) is 3.9x normal with puts leading calls 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.1%, or $6.82, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.6%.

