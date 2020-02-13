Seagate opens innovation lab in Israel

JERUSALEM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Data storage firm Seagate Technology PLC STX.O opened an innovation lab in Israel on Thursday with an aim of forming partnerships with businesses.

The Tel Aviv centre, called Lyve Labs, will work with a number of startups on "data challenges," Seagate said.

It has already partnered with SeismicAI, a startup that offers early warning for earthquakes, as well as cybersecurity firm Hub Security.

Dave Mosley, Seagate's chief executive, said that innovation requires collaboration.

"We want to both help the ecosystem and learn from it," said Erez Baum, head of Lyve Labs Israel.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.