Seagate Launches New Storage Solutions: Revenue Upside Ahead?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX has introduced a new lineup of consumer and prosumer storage solutions. With new offerings under its Seagate, FireCuda and LaCie brands, the company is targeting growing storage needs tied to everyday backup, AI-assisted content creation and workflows and gaming. This raises an obvious question: can expanding product capabilities translate into revenue upside?

The expanded lineup of solutions (across portable, desktop and RAID storage) stresses increased capacity and scalability, with storage solutions now reaching up to 256TB. STX highlighted that these solutions feature “industry’s only” bus-powered USB-C for desktop hard drives, which eliminates the need for an external power supply. Additionally, integrated backup, monitoring and data recovery services enhance the overall value proposition.

The Seagate One Touch desktop external hard drive is designed for everyday backup and personal use and comes in various capacities (8TB, 20TB, 24TB). It has cross-platform compatibility with both Mac and Windows.

Seagate FireCuda X Vault (with capacities of 8TB and 20TB) caters to the storage expansion requirements of gamers and streamers. It leverages the bus powered USB C design to enable easy “plug and play expansion” without needing wall power, added Seagate.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

At the higher end, the LaCie 8big Pro5 targets creative professionals and AI-assisted production teams with Thunderbolt 5 support, high transfer speeds and enterprise-grade RAID configurations. It comes in capacities of 32TB, 64TB, 128TB, 192TB and 256TB. All solutions are available now for purchase via the Seagate store and authorized partners with varying price points.

Overall, Seagate’s latest product refresh underscores a strategic effort to align its portfolio with evolving user needs. If execution remains solid, the expanded portfolio could translate into sustained revenue momentum.

However, the opportunity is unfolding in a highly competitive environment that has players like Western Digital Corporation WDC and NetApp NTAP. All players are striving hard to gain a lucrative share of the storage market, which is in a state of rapid expansion driven by surging data volumes primarily tied to AI-driven workloads.

Mapping the Competitive Terrain

Western Digital remains one of Seagate’s closest competitors. The rapid adoption of AI and data-intensive workloads at hyperscalers is fueling strong demand for its solutions. The company is advancing areal density gains, accelerating its HAMR and ePMR roadmaps and driving adoption of higher-capacity and UltraSMR drives. The reliability, scalability and TCO benefits of Western Digital’s ePMR and UltraSMR technologies remain key to its success in the data center market.



In February, Western Digital relaunched its G-DRIVE brand as the single identity for its external storage portfolio aimed at content creators and creative professionals. The move replaces the SanDisk Professional label and unifies desktop, portable and multi-bay RAID solutions under the well-known “G” logo, highlighting high capacity, strong performance and reliability for demanding workflows like high-resolution video, photography, design and audio production.

NetApp is witnessing higher demand for its portfolio of modern all-flash arrays, including the C-series capacity flash and ASA block-optimized flash. NTAP has announced new alliances with Google, Nutanix and NVIDIA in the past few weeks.

In March, the company introduced the next generation of its EF-Series storage systems, introducing the EF50 and EF80 to support highly performance-intensive workloads at scale. These new systems are designed to address rising demand from AI, high-performance computing and transactional database environments.

STX Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the past month, shares have risen 42.2% compared with the Zacks Computer Integrated Systems industry’s growth of 16.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of forward price/earnings, STX’s shares are trading at 31.77X, higher than the industry’s 11.8X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STX’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised up 0.9% to $13.03 per share over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Seagate has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.