Seagate Guides Q4 In Line With Estimates - Update

Seagate Guides Q4 In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, data storage maker Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) provided revenue and earnings guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter, in line with analysts' estimates.

For the fourth quarter, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.70 to $2.10 per share on revenues between $2.65 billion and $2.95 billion.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.05 per share on revenues of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Board of Directors of the Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share, which will be payable on July 7, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 24, 2022.

