Seagate down 3% afterhours at $109.51 after Q1 results

16:41 EDT Seagate (STX) down 3% afterhours at $109.51 after Q1 results
- Seagate Tech Reports Strong Financial Growth in Q1 2025
- Seagate reports Q1 EPS $1.58, consensus $1.48
- Seagate raises quarterly dividend to 72c per share from 70c
- Seagate sees Q2 EPS $1.65-$2.05, consensus $1.72
- Seagate options imply 6.1% move in share price post-earnings
