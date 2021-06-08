Markets
Seagate Boosts Q4 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Data storage maker Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) announced Tuesday that it is increasing its revenue and earnings guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter, based on strong, broad-based demand for its products into the mass capacity markets and distribution channel

For the fourth quarter, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.80 to $2.00 per share on revenues between $2.80 billion and $3.10 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $1.45 to $1.75 per share on revenues between $2.70 billion and $3.00 billion.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $2,82 billion for the quarter.

