Seafarms Group Faces Director Re-election Amid AGM Outcomes

November 29, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Seafarms Group Limited (AU:SFG) has released an update.

Seafarms Group Limited announced that during its Annual General Meeting, a spill resolution was carried, prompting a forthcoming shareholders meeting to reconsider the re-election of directors. This development comes despite the company’s significant focus on sustainable aquaculture projects like the premium Crystal Bay Prawns. Investors and stakeholders are closely watching these proceedings as they may influence the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

