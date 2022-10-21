Markets
Seadrill To Sell Its Entire 35% Shareholding In Paratus Energy Services

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Seadrill Limited (SDRL) agreed to sell its entire 35% shareholding in Paratus Energy Services Limited, formerly know as Seadrill New Finance Limited, and certain other interests.

Paratus Energy Services Limited is the entity through which investments in SeaMex Group, Seabras Sapura and Archer Ltd are held.

Completion of the Sale is anticipated to occur within the fourth quarter of 2022 or early 2023.

