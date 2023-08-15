News & Insights

Markets
SDRL

Seadrill Returns To Q2 Profit; To Repurchase Up To $250 Mln Of Shares

August 15, 2023 — 03:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Seadrill Limited (SDRL) an oil and gas drilling company, on Tuesday reported earnings for the second quarter of the year, compared to loss last year on strong revenues. The company also intends to buy back up to $250 million of shares.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $94 million or $1.16 per share, compared to a loss of $36 million or a loss of $0.72 per share last year.

The latest results included contribution from contracted rigs acquired as part of the Aquadrill deal, which concluded in April this year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $159 million from $85 million of the prior year, bringing up the margin to 38.4 percent from 32 percent.

Revenue climbed to $414 million from $253 million of the previous year. The revenue grew sequentially by 56 percent.

On Monday , shares of Seadrill closed at $47.87, down 0.27% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SDRL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.