Seadrill Limited Expands Share Capital

Seadrill Limited has expanded its share capital to USD 740,613.39, with a total of 74,061,339 shares each valued at USD 0.01, following a share issuance under its management incentive plan. The company is a global leader in offshore drilling, with a technologically advanced fleet designed to operate in a range of environments from shallow to ultra-deepwater.

