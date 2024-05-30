News & Insights

Seadrill Limited Expands Share Capital

May 30, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) has released an update.

Seadrill Limited has expanded its share capital to USD 740,613.39, with a total of 74,061,339 shares each valued at USD 0.01, following a share issuance under its management incentive plan. The company is a global leader in offshore drilling, with a technologically advanced fleet designed to operate in a range of environments from shallow to ultra-deepwater.

