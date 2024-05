Seadrill Limited (SDRL) has released an update.

Seadrill Limited has disclosed a transaction by EVP of Human Resources, Torsten Sauer-Petersen, who disposed of 4 shares at a price of USD 52.2344 each, totaling USD 208.9376, on the New York Stock Exchange.

