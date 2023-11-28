Seadrill Gains On Reporting Profit In Q3, Increased Outlook

(RTTNews) - Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported profit of $90 million $1.10 per share from compared to loss of $16 million or $0.36 per share last year. Further, the company raised its full-year revenue outlook.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $414 million from $269 million a year ago.

The company also said they have revised up full-year revenue guidance to $1.495 billion-$1.515 billion.

Currently, shares are at $44.63, 4.67 percent from the previous close of $42.57 on a volume of 2,16,932.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.