Seadrill Gains On Reporting Profit In Q3, Increased Outlook

November 28, 2023 — 10:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported profit of $90 million $1.10 per share from compared to loss of $16 million or $0.36 per share last year. Further, the company raised its full-year revenue outlook.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $414 million from $269 million a year ago.

The company also said they have revised up full-year revenue guidance to $1.495 billion-$1.515 billion.

Currently, shares are at $44.63, 4.67 percent from the previous close of $42.57 on a volume of 2,16,932.

