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Seadrill Finance Announces Private Offering Of $600 Mln Of Senior Unsecured Notes

June 15, 2026 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Monday, Seadrill Limited (SDRL) announced that its subsidiary Seadrill Finance Limited intends to offer for sale of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2034.

The subsidiary intends to use the proceeds, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 8.375% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2030 and satisfy and discharge the indenture governing the 2030 Notes.

In connection with the offering, Seadrill Finance delivered a notice to redeem the 2030 Notes, conditioned only upon the consummation of a financing transaction that results in gross proceeds of at least $600 million.

In the pre-market hours, SDRL is trading at $44.26, down 0.05 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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